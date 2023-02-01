HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — GimaSport in Hartford is preparing for the Big Game in a big way — by readying thousands of hats for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“There is a labor of love,” said Roberto Giansiracusa, who owns GimaSport. “There’s a commitment. I have a great crew of people that have been with me for many years.”

The manufacturer is working to embroider 5,000 hats for the Eagles. With less than three days to get the job done, the company is working under a tight deadline.

“When we get these orders, they’re not easy,” Giansiracusa said. “We start at four in the morning and just go right through the day.”

Tuesday, that meant having employees come in at 4 a.m. and leave at 6 p.m. Wednesday, it was the same routine.