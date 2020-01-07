Hartford celebrates Three Kings Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s one of Hartford’s most unique traditions.

The 12th Day of Christmas marks the arrival of the Three Kings, bearing gifts as they parade through Hartford.

“It’s part of our Puerto Rican culture; keeping tradition alive,” said Renaldo Rojas, who attends the parade almost every year. “So, we like to come out and support it. It’s short but it’s beautiful.”

Plus, it’s the only time of year residents will see camels parading down Park Street.

“It’s my first time; I wasn’t expecting to see camels,” said Lina Deroy. “I see them where I’m from. I’m from Morocco, so I see them there, but I wasn’t expecting to see a camel walking down the road.”

The Three Kings Day celebration continued at Community Health Center on New Park Avenue.

“We’re really focused on building healthy communities,” said Yvette Highsmith-Francis, Vice President of Community Health Center Inc.’s Eastern Region. “We thought that providing an opportunity to families and their children to come together to do a crafts activity in their medical home is so important in improving the quality of children’s and families’ lives.”

The Three Kings Day celebration included healthy snacks, free books, activities, and crafts, including a station where kids could build their own crowns.

“It’s about social, religious, spiritual, neighborhood, and we like to bring all of that together,” Highsmith-Francis said.