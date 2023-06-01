HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Rohan Freeman has tackled the world’s highest mountain before, but this year was different.

It’s been one of the deadliest seasons for Mount Everest, with an estimated 17 killed so far. However, Freeman said it could be as many as 50.

“Unfortunately, and I had to witness that,” he said. “And that, for me, was pretty traumatic…it’s not normal to walk by dead bodies no matter where you are, even if it’s in the mountains on Mount Everest.”

Freeman, who owns 7 Summits and Freeman Companies, said this year’s climb was the hardest yet.

The entire interview will air at 10 a.m. Sunday on This Week in Connecticut.