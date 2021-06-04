Connecticut child actor cast in Amazon’s ‘The Underground Railroad’ series

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some babies are born with it; that’s what the family of a local boy is saying now that he’s making it big in Hollywood. You may not know his name just yet, but give it some time.

This 11-year-old Hartford-area native has only been acting for 3 years.

“One morning we were getting dressed to go to school and he woke up and he was like Mom, Mom I had a dream,” said Chase’s mom, Metashar Dillon. “But he said, I’ve been having these dreams and I keep seeing myself in movies and on TV.”

Meet Chase W. Dillion. He was 7 when he had that dream, and his family took him to a talent showcase out west.

“Almost every agent and every manager wanted to be a part of his life. So, we prayed about it. 3-months later. Chase landed this breakout role as Homer in ‘The Underground Railroad'”, said Metashar.

Amazon’s newly released 10-part series created and directed by Academy Award Winner Barry Jenkins. The series is based on Colson Whitehead’s novel of the same title, a book Chase grew familiar with, despite its sinister topic.

“Even though I already did the audition I kept reading it over and over and over again to get the feel of I’m presenting,” said Chase.

Now, Chase is racking up standout reviews and made it to Variety’s list of Oscar predictions.

“Reading the book and the script at the same time really brought Homer to me,” said Chase.

The young actor was celebrated Friday at Hartford’s Harriet Beecher Stowe Center where Stowe’s anti-slavery novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” continues to inspire conversations about social justice issues.

Anytime a novel is the impetus for people to have intense and important conversations about our nation’s history we at the Stowe Center consider that a really good and important thing,” said Amy Hufnagel, Interim Executive Director, Harriet Beecher Stowe Center.

Even though Hollywood has been calling since Chase had that dream, he certainly knows where his roots are.

“Connecticut is my home and I think I’ll stay with it and Hollywood is a great place right,” said Chase.