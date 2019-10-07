Hartford circus fire victims remains exhumed

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– Seventy five years after the tragic Hartford circus fire one family may soon know if their loved one was one of the 168 killed in the July 1944 inferno.

“I almost went,” said Patricia Congelosi, of Windsor. “I was 7-years-old. My father was a milkman and he got three free tickets.”

Congelosi didn’t go because her father said it was too hot. Her home overlooks Northwood Cemetery in Windsor where Hartford police, the State’s Attorney, and the CSAO – Cold Case Unit – exhumed the remains of two women who died in the fire.

The state medical examiner will compare DNA from the remains to Sandy Sumrow the granddaughter of Grace Fifield of Newport, VT who went to the circus and never came home.

“I think it’s good,” said Congelosi. “I think it will be closure for the families.”

The exhumation was complete a little after noon Monday but Hartford police say it could take weeks or months for the DNA results to come back.

Police say the remains of the women identified now as numbers 2109 and 4512 were located in concrete burial vaults which is not typical for that time period but did provide an extra layer of protection for the caskets and the remains.

Congelosi would sometimes walk by the graves of the unidentified victims.

“Numbers that’s all. That’s all it was was numbers,” said Congelosi. “What’s nice but what was not nice after it happened and they were buried

there were two police men that used to come every anniversary and put flowers on the graves and of course they died and that ended that.”

But people like Congelosi still remember those who never made it home to their families.