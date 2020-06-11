Hartford City Council Democrats push to cut $2 million from Hartford Police Department budget

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford City Council is voting to take $2 million out of the police department’s budget following nationwide protests and a rally to “Defund the police.”

Protestors don’t mean to get rid of police entirely when they cant “Defund the police.” They mean take some of the money away from the police and give it to social programs to help the community.

That is what the city council unanimously voted to do Wednesday night. This was a virtual council meeting, so the members did not even have to walk past all those protestors in front of city hall. Due to the makeup of the council, it was not really a question of if there would be police defunding, but how much.

The Democrats had one number in mind and the working families party wanted a much bigger number. For some perspective, the Hartford Police Department’s budget is about $46 million. The number the council reached was $2 million, so more than 4% of the police budget has now been re-allocated.

Community walk beat and training gets the largest piece of that, at $700,000. The permanent domestic violence team gets $300,000. The corporation council’s police review board gets some and so does the civilian police review board.

This comes just days after Mayor Luke Bronin told News 8 that the people of Hartford liked to see police on the streets in their neighborhoods. Half a million dollars is being cut from the city’s detention center and half a million from the vice intel and narcotics unit.

It’s not clear where the other million dollars will come from, or what kind of reduction in staffing and services this will mean for the police department.