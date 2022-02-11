HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford is looking to double the fines for people who dump mattresses, couches and dressers on the street.

“Sofa and furniture on the streets, sitting there for weeks and weeks,” said Hyacinth Yennie, chair of Maple Avenue Revitalization. “It doesn’t make us look good as a city.”

News 8 took a 10 minute drive around some of the streets in Hartford neighborhoods and found a lot of trash on the sidewalks. People said if it is blocking the sidewalk, it is hard to navigate and difficult just to walk.

“Either walk on the road and take a risk and get clipped, or I try to navigate the skating rink,” said Alan Stosuy of Hartford.

The fines for dumping are currently $99.

“We are going to look to raise those fees, those fines as high as we can under state law. That’s $199. We would love to bump them higher so if the state would raise those limits, we would love to increase it,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

People living in the city welcome the harsher penalties.

“It would boost the property values,” one person told News 8.

“You have to hit them in the pocket, where it hurts the most, and until we do that we are never going to change anything,” Yennie said.

Bronin said some of the trash is brought in from outside the city and dumped in front of vacant lots or homes. They will be looking to make arrests if possible.

“We have no tolerance for that,” Bronin said. “We will pursue criminal charges where we can. We also want to make sure we are imposing the maximum fine that we can.”

The Hartford City Council will discuss raising the fines Monday night.