HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A City Council meeting in Hartford will focus on finding solutions to crime on Monday night.

This meeting follows a string of deadly shootings in the capital city, the most recent of them taking place on Saturday night. That incident marked the 24th homicide this year, and there have been over 90 shootings.

Now, the search is on to find the suspects involved in the Saturday night shooting as well as others. City leaders are also looking for solutions to the crime problem plaguing the community.

Officials are expected to roll out their plans addressing these issues on the recent violence before the City Council on Monday night at 7 p.m. News 8 spoke with Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin about the issue, and he described one of the recent shootings as “targeted” and retaliatory.

The Hartford police chief said the reasons behind the deadly acts of violence vary from case to case, crime to crime.

“It could be something as small as a social media post or someone seeing someone drive by and don’t think they belong in that area,” said Chief Jason Thody with the Hartford police. “Even the triggers for some of these group-related violent acts, the threshold to [pull the] trigger that has gotten lower and lower.”

The City Council meeting will be held virtually at 7 p.m. News 8 will continue to update this story when an outcome is reached.