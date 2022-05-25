HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – With homicides on the rise, the Hartford City Council has passed a controversial measure to reduce the police department’s budget.

So far in 2022, there have been 15 homicides in Hartford, which is an increase of 11 from this time last year. As the city sees gun violence escalating, the city council passed a proposal to reduce the police department’s budget by $300,000. The funds are now going to the fire department.

“We recognize police are a core component of public safety. Our position is they are not the only component,” said Tiana Hercules, Hartford City Councilor.

Tiana Hercules is the representative of the Working Families Party, a Hartford group that pushed for this proposal. She says their top concern among residents is safe housing.

By allocating an additional $300,000 to the fire department, the city will be able to hire more inspectors to ensure buildings are meeting safety standards.

“It’s a demoralizing thing. You can’t raise your children in a stressful environment. No one should live like that,” Hercules said.

It’s a move Hercules says focuses on an underlying issue, causing more people to engage in violent behavior.

“My position is that poverty has always been the mother of crime. When you have scarce resources for folks, you will see an increase in crime,” Hercules said.

The only no vote for this proposal came from Council John Gale.

“It did not seem appropriate to be cutting the police budget, so I was taken by surprise. Every neighborhood would like to see a police officer on the beat,” Gale said.

Hartford police did not respond to News 8’s request for an interview, but Gale showed News 8 the police department’s documented request for three additional positions and their Major Crimes Unit seeking four new officers.

The $300,000 may be significant because it’s half of a percent of the police department’s budget.