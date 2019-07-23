Hartford city leaders to show support for Puerto Rico

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford officials will express their support for the people of Puerto Rico through a press conference on Tuesday.

Mayor Luke Bronin and members of the Hartford City Council will be participating in the support following the large amount of protests in San Juan and around Puerto Rico.

Hundreds of thousands of protestors have taken to the streets in recent days demanding the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rosselló. Those calls came after a group chat containing sexist and homophobic language was leaked that included the governor and those in his inner circle.

Some of those officials involved have since stepped down.

Over the weekend, Rosselló announced he won’t resign, but he will not seek reelection. Puerto Ricans continued to protest saying Rosselló’s offer is not enough.

Many are keeping a close eye on what is happening in Puerto Rican since about 10% of Connecticut’s population comes from the island, according to the U.S. Census in 2016. Connecticut is the sixth state in the nation with the largest Puerto Rican population.

The news conference will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.