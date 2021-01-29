Hartford city officials considering planning to lengthen school days

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The pandemic has caused a big disruption in education for students of all ages. It’s no different for the city of Hartford. They’re working on a plan trying to bring the scales back into balance.

Students, parents and teachers are struggling to stay safe, keep the virus out of the schools and, at the same time, educating their students. It has been such a difficult job.

The latest numbers out of Hartford show if graduation were today, less than half of the students will be eligible. And in grade school, 75 percent of students are not reading to grade level. The superintendent, the mayor and the school system are working very hard to try to correct this balance. So they are looking at all the options, which will mean more class time for students.

“I absolutely think that offering extended day or extended year education for kids if they catch up from this extraordinary disruption of education, is going to be really really important, if we can do it,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

Keep in mind, Hartford Public Schools stayed in-person all the way through until November when the numbers came up, so they have been working very hard to keep the students in the classroom. For longer school days or a longer year to be approved, it would have to go through the teachers union first.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford city officials considering plan to lengthen school days

News /

Trinity doctor urges caution, warns next few weeks crucial with virus variant in Connecticut

News /

Manchester opens overnight warming center through March

News /

List of warming centers across CT

News /

Hartford Public Library's Barbour branch to distribute food starting Feb. 11

News /

How to protect yourself, pets as temps across the state drop below freezing

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss