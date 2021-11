HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford city officials are expected to announce the termination of the city’s indoor mask mandate.

Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Monday that he will be holding a press conference at 3:30 p.m. He is set to discuss lifting the city’s indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 cases and the positivity rates are falling.

There is no word at this time when the indoor mask mandate will be lifted.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.