Hartford city officials hosting tele-town hall on coronavirus Saturday afternoon

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford is hosting a tele-town hall with local city officials Saturday afternoon.

City officials will be discussing the Capital City’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and what residents must do to help slow the spread of the virus.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will be there, as well as Superintendent Torres-Rodriguez, and a medical expert from Hartford HealthCare.

The digital town hall will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday.

There are three ways you can participate in the town hall.