Hartford commits to providing all residents with WiFi access

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The city of Hartford is making a huge commitment to provide all city residents and businesses with high quality, high speed internet access.

In the coming weeks and months, the city will establish nearly 1,000 outdoor wireless access points. This will provide a minimum of LTE-standard speed throughout Hartford at all times, at no cost.

They will start this project in the Northeast neighborhood and Frog Hollow, and then expand service throughout the North End, the South End, and then the West End of the city.

This will make a huge difference, especially for students.

“This project is about bridging the digital divide, fighting for educational equity, and expanding economic opportunity in every Hartford neighborhood,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “Internet connectivity is not a luxury, it’s an essential part of learning, earning, and living today, and we believe that every Hartford resident and every Hartford business deserves a good quality internet connection. “

Funding for the project is being made possible by the Dalio Foundation and the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

“With schools and businesses closing and people looking to obtain vital services, access telehealth and educate their children virtually, it became clear that we must expand our definition of Basic Human Needs to respond to the stark digital divide in our region. This is particularly true in Hartford where many neighborhoods have no access to high-speed internet connectivity,” said Hartford Foundation President Jay Williams.

“The coming together of the City of Hartford, the Hartford Foundation and Dalio Education to jointly fund the providing of connectivity for the Hartford residents who lack connectivity thrills me,” said Barbara Dalio, founder and Director of Dalio Education.

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. The total capital investment is about $3.8 million.