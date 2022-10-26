HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A community garden in Hartford is taking a new approach to growing produce.

Levo International’s Burgdorf Community Garden uses hydroponics — a method of growing plants without soil. The use of hydroponics is helping pioneer a new approach to the local food system in Hartford.

“We need to be investing in our food system to make sure that we’re more resilient and that we can weather those challenges, those disasters — whether it be COVID-19 or climate change —and we do that by showing people how to grow,” said state Department of Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt.

The community garden, located at 131 Coventry St. in Hartford, received a Specialty Crop Block Grant funding for the development of corn-based hydroponic fertilizers for the urban production of specialty crops.