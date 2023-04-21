HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford community is mourning after a 12-year-old girl died on Friday from the injuries she sustained in a drive-by shooting on Huntington Street on Thursday night.

Police believe Se’Cret Pierce was an innocent bystander who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Officers said she was shot while sitting in the back of a parked car on Huntington Street.

Police said gunshots were fired from a moving car, and they believe the intended targets were three males walking along the sidewalk.



Hartford residents are angry and upset over the senseless killing and say the cycle of gun violence needs to stop.

Tanaro Edwards a father and community member told News 8 he is outraged – and wants answers.



“This child to have her life snatched before it got started? I have a 13-year-old daughter, I have a 15-year-old daughter, I have an 18-year-old daughter,” Edwards said.



He believes now is the time for the community to come together – and do something.



“Justice is going to have to happen – we’ve all had our share of ups and downs, but these are babies,” Edwards said.

Advocates from Mothers United Against Violence shared their pain and are calling for the suspects in this shooting to turn themselves in.

“Nobody’s saying anything, but they know something! What if it was your child that lost their life. You’d want them to say something. This poor lady, my heart went out to her last night. Losing her child at a young age, just beginning to lose her life and she’s no longer here because someone sees the need to take her life and others that got shot,” said Janice Hill, a member of Mothers United Against Violence.

Anti-violence advocates are encouraging people to do their part, to speak up and are calling for parents to talk to their children about ending the all-too-familiar cycle of gun violence.

“This mother has to bury her child and she said last night, I can’t believe I have to do that… we’re going to have to keep burying our children,” said Rev. Henry Brown, member of Mothers United Against Violence.