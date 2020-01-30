 

Hartford community to hold candlelight vigil for Kobe, Gianna Bryant

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Basketball legend Kobe Bryant is being remembered by the Hartford community through a Thursday candlelight vigil.

RELATED: ‘We are completely devastated’: Vanessa Bryant breaks silence, honors Kobe and Gianna in Instagram post

The community candlelight vigil is being held to remember Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The vigil will be held at the YMCA in Hartford at 4 p.m.

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, has made her first public comment since her husband and daughter were killed in a helicopter crash in the Calabasas area of Los Angeles on Sunday.

RELATED: Teacher has students ‘Kobe’ their fears into trash can

In an Instagram post, Vanessa, who has four daughters with the late NBA legend, thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

