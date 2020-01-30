Hartford community to hold candlelight vigil for Kobe, Gianna Bryant

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Basketball legend Kobe Bryant is being remembered by the Hartford community through a Thursday candlelight vigil.

The community candlelight vigil is being held to remember Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The vigil will be held at the YMCA in Hartford at 4 p.m.

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, has made her first public comment since her husband and daughter were killed in a helicopter crash in the Calabasas area of Los Angeles on Sunday.

In an Instagram post, Vanessa, who has four daughters with the late NBA legend, thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers.