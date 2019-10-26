Hartford considers turning streets into bicycle boulevards

Hartford

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
bikes bicycles_105502

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford is considering turning five residential streets into what is calling “bicycle boulevards.”

The Hartford Courant reports the city will hold public meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss repurposing the roads for use mostly by bicycle and pedestrian traffic.

Vehicle traffic would not be blocked on the streets, but would be discouraged through signage.

Similar streets have been set up in more than 10 states across the country and sometimes referred to as “neighborways” or “neighborhood greenways.”

The “bike boulevards” would be paid for with a $100,000 private Made to Move grant an initiative between Degree Deodorant and Blue Zones LLC, founded by author Dan Buettner.

North Beacon Street, Beacon Street, Babcock Street, Ashley Street, and Hampton Street are being considered for the program.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

CT K-9 officers, handlers graduate Firearm Detection program

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT K-9 officers, handlers graduate Firearm Detection program"

2 arrests made in Manchester armed robberies

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "2 arrests made in Manchester armed robberies"

Connecticut Fallen Star Memorial now under construction in East Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut Fallen Star Memorial now under construction in East Hartford"

Death of restrained inmate is ruled a homicide

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Death of restrained inmate is ruled a homicide"

Ticketnetwork now has solar panels at headquarters

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ticketnetwork now has solar panels at headquarters"

Hartford PD: Car attempting to flee shooting backs into, kills 71-year-old woman, suspect arrested

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford PD: Car attempting to flee shooting backs into, kills 71-year-old woman, suspect arrested"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss