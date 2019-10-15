Hartford officer saves man about to jump off bridge

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford Police officer is being hailed a hero Monday night after he pulled a man about to jump off a bridge to safety, according to the Hartford Courant.

Officers were called to Columbus Boulevard Monday afternoon, where a man was standing on a railing over a busy street.

In a post on Twitter, Hartford Police reported that around 2:22pm Officer Jimmy Barrett was the first to arrive at the Constitutional Plaza Bridge where, police say, the man kept vowing to jump.

Suicide attempt rescue, 200 Columbus Blvd. Officers dispatched on a report that an emotionally disturbed person was vowing to jump off the bridge. Officer Jim Barrett on his bike arrived and met w/the man who again vowed to jump as he was positioned (1 of 2) — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 14, 2019

The veteran COP told the Courant that the man kept asking him to let him die.

“Just as he was jumping, I was grabbing him. I lifted him back over and pinned him to the ground,” Barrett recounted to the Courant.

Hartford Police wrote on Twitter that Officer Barrett pulled the man back over the railing to safety. The Courant reported that Officer Barrett then told the man, “We’re gonna get you some help.”

over the railing overlooking the traffic filled roadway below. Officer Barrett moved in quickly, effectively pulling the man back over the railing to safety. Ofc. Barrett pictured right, in bike uniform. ( 2 of 2 ) pic.twitter.com/aFLkWgzUtt — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 14, 2019

Bystanders helped Barrett hold the man down until medics arrived. The man was then transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Officer Barrett reported to the Courant that he gave the man his business card and told him, “You’ll always have a friend. We’ll get through this together.”