Hartford officer saves man about to jump off bridge

Hartford

by: Teresa Pellicano

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford Police officer is being hailed a hero Monday night after he pulled a man about to jump off a bridge to safety, according to the Hartford Courant.

Officers were called to Columbus Boulevard Monday afternoon, where a man was standing on a railing over a busy street.

In a post on Twitter, Hartford Police reported that around 2:22pm Officer Jimmy Barrett was the first to arrive at the Constitutional Plaza Bridge where, police say, the man kept vowing to jump.

The veteran COP told the Courant that the man kept asking him to let him die.

“Just as he was jumping, I was grabbing him. I lifted him back over and pinned him to the ground,” Barrett recounted to the Courant.

Hartford Police wrote on Twitter that Officer Barrett pulled the man back over the railing to safety. The Courant reported that Officer Barrett then told the man, “We’re gonna get you some help.”

Bystanders helped Barrett hold the man down until medics arrived. The man was then transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Officer Barrett reported to the Courant that he gave the man his business card and told him, “You’ll always have a friend. We’ll get through this together.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford COP saves man about to jump off of bridge

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford COP saves man about to jump off of bridge"

Hartford candidates claim voter suppression

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford candidates claim voter suppression"

UHart stabbing trial verdict expected this week, possible reason of insanity

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "UHart stabbing trial verdict expected this week, possible reason of insanity"

Hartford Shooting Near Main St & Nelson St

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Shooting Near Main St & Nelson St"

Hartford Marathon 2019

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Marathon 2019"

Marketing Director of Hartford Marathon Foundation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Marketing Director of Hartford Marathon Foundation"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss