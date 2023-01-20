HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With the recent rash of pedestrian deaths in Connecticut, the city of Hartford is looking at ways to slow traffic and make the roads safer.



A new idea on the table is to add roundabouts to some of Hartford’s most accident-prone areas.

Hartford City Councilman John Gale is leading the charge to add more rotaries in Hartford. People who recently moved to the state are agreeing with Gale’s idea.

“I lived in Hilton Head South Carolina for 12 years, and that’s all they have. There are no stoplights. I liked it, and with all the traffic there in the summertime, it was good,” Jennifer Philippopoulos of Hartford said.

Councilman Gale has asked the Hartford Department of Public Works to present the city council with the ten intersections that would support a rotary. The council is set to meet on Monday and councilman Gale hopes to discuss how the addition of more rotaries could make the city safer.

“In addition to keeping everybody moving and slower, you’re eliminating some pollution and making it safer for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcycles. The slower speeds mean fewer accidents, and less injuries when there is an accident. Though there is a learning curve to how to use one,” Gale said.

