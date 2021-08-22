Hartford County communities water-logged after Henri flooding, storm damage

Conn. (WTNH) — Cities and towns in Hartford County are cleaning up after the brunt of Tropical Storm Henri blew through Sunday.

Some communities already water-logged from the remnants of Fred dealt with substantial flooding during Henri’s heavier rain bands Sunday. We take a look at the work being done to clean up the mess Mother Nature left behind.

Many hunkered down waiting to see how this storm would unfold.

As floodwaters started to rise in Manchester, neighbors jumped in to help their neighbors as roads, lawns, cars were becoming submerged.

Steve Wrona of Manchester told News 8, “We heard her yelling, and then I had my son go over there and help her out.”

That’s exactly what Brandon Wrona did. He waded through the water, guiding his neighbor to safety on Ardmore Road. As they made their way to higher ground, his dad, Steve, snapped a photo.

Brandon Wrona explained, “I was concerned for the safety of everyone around us and all of our stuff… all our belongings getting flooded.”

WEB EXTRA: Skimboarder in Manchester takes advantage of flooding in the street

Just down the street on Middle Turnpike East, there was more flooding.

Bianca Carr told News 8, “We live in the valley, so everything just came down our driveway.”

Bianca and Jordan Carr’s basement flooded for the second time in four years.

“We can’t even get all the way down the stairs because the water is so high up!… I’m nine months pregnant. This is bad… this is bad for us right now.”

They’re hoping more can be done to fix this area so something like this doesn’t happen again.

Bianca: “We get it! Weather. But the street is literally bubbling over. How could the city… what could they have done to make it better for us?”

In the New Britain area Sunday afternoon, it seems residents heeded warnings to say home during the heavy rain and wind. Roads were mostly quiet mid-afternoon as the rain tapered off.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart reported that a tree fell on a house in John Street. No injuries were reported and Eversource is already on scene.

RELATED: Trees, wires down due to heavy rain and strong winds from Henri

If you do encounter flooding, local and state police are urging you to turn around and do not try to drive through.

Trooper Pedro Muniz of Connecticut State Police said, “First, you don’t know how deep it is. Second, you don’t know how the roadway is — it could be washed away.”

And if you spot a hazard like a downed tree, branch, or power line, report it to the police right away.

Governor Ned Lamont complimented the power companies for their hard work during this weekend’s storm. “Hats off, in particular to, those utility workers and those linemen who, over the last 12 hours in the pouring rain and gusty winds have been in those bucket trucks.”

Gov. Lamont warning we’re not out of the woods quite yet, as there could be even more flooding and issues overnight and into Monday.

“There’s still going to be some risk tomorrow,” he said.

You’re being urged — if you do go out — please be careful! State Police say it only takes a quarter-inch of water to hydroplane so it’s imperative you drive safely.

If you can, people are being encouraged to stay home until Henri is behind us.