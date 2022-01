HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Cities and towns in Hartford County are dealing with heavy snow on Friday morning.

Snow is falling and, in some places, there are heavy bands of snow falling.

In Hartford, there is a parking ban throughout the day on Friday.

Highways throughout the state were covered early Friday morning, creating hazardous driving conditions across the state.

Trucks struggling up the hill on 691 in Meriden. pic.twitter.com/ntuM3dDUAy — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) January 7, 2022

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.