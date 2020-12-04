Hartford Courant to close Broad Street office due to pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The pandemic is forcing the newspaper outlet Hartford Courant to close its Broad Street office.

The paper says they do not anticipate having employees who can work remotely come back to the newsroom for the rest of the year and into 2021.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says, “… we’re fortunate that the Hartford Courant continues in operation, with committed reporters on the beat covering our city and our state every day. But it’s a sad day and a tough blow to see the Tribune Publishing Company close the newsroom and physical headquarters of the oldest continuously published newspaper in America.”

That closure will happen on Dec. 27. The paper’s editor-in-chief says this will not impact the product they deliver to readers.

The Hartford Courant Guild issued a statement on the office closing: