Hartford Courant to outsource newspaper’s printing

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — After more than 250 years of publication in Connecticut’s capital, The Hartford Courant is moving the printing of the newspaper to Springfield, the company announced Monday.

The outsourcing will eliminate 151 jobs at the Courant’s plant in Hartford, the newspaper reported.

The Springfield Republican newspaper will take over printing of the paper by the year’s end. The move from Hartford will not affect distribution of the paper, which began as a newsweekly on Oct. 29, 1764.

