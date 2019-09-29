Hartford crews battle apartment fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Hartford battled an apartment fire at 280 Collins St early Sunday morning.

The fire was knocked down in less than two hours, but there was a ton of smoke and water damage, officials say.

Firefighters said they performed two searches for residents and anyone who could not make it out of the building was kept safe. Two or three civilians were transported to a local hospital for shortness of breath and one firefighter was transported for minor injuries.

According to police on scene, roads are blocked off to avoid traffic in the area.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage are unknown at this time.

News 8 is on scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.