HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford fire crews responded to an apartment complex fire on Preston Street Saturday morning.

According to fire officials, Hartford Fire Companies responded to a three-story occupied, brick apartment complex at 270 Preston St. According to the fire department, the blaze started as a kitchen fire on the third floor with heavy smoke in the common hallway.

Five people were rescued, including four adults and one child. Two were rescued via the ladder truck bucket, one via a ground latter, and two via the interior front stairwell.

While none of the rescued individuals suffered injuries, they were evaluated by EMS on site, and one child was given oxygen due to a pre-existing condition. No firefighters were injured.

Officials said the fire was quickly knocked down and is under control. The fire is under investigation by the fire marshal, and the American Red Cross is assisting with any families that may be displaced.

