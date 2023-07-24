HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Democrats have endorsed Arunan Arulampalam as the candidate for the capitol city’s mayoral race.

Arulampalam won more than double the votes of candidates on Monday night.

State Sen. John Fonfara (D-Conn.) received 21 votes and former state senator and retired judge Eric Coleman came in with 10.

“I really believe that we can be a unified city coming in as mayor you’re only as strong as the city that’s standing behind you and I wanted to build unity among all neighborhoods in the city among each part of the city and I think tonight showed that that’s possible,” Arulampalam said.

Arulampalam will face off with Coleman and Fonfara in the primary race in September.

News 8 spoke with the candidates after the vote on Monday night.

“I’ve been on the other side of this many years ago when I ran for state representative, I defeated an incumbent state rep of 6 years… I wasn’t endorsed by my party at that time,” Fonfara said.

“Tonight the politicians have spoken, I’m very eager to see what the people will say. I suspect it will be a very big disconnect between what the politicians said this evening and what the people will say on Sept. 12th,” Coleman said.

The general election will take place on Nov. 7.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced he was passing the torch earlier this year and would not be seeking re-election.