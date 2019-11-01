Closings
Hartford detective injured in stabbing retires

Hartford

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Jill Kidik Hartford Police Officer Stabbed

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hartford detective who was stabbed in the neck while on the job last year is retiring.

Detective Jill Kidik was critically injured while breaking up an argument last May.

Related: Hartford police officer who was stabbed released from hospital

She underwent several surgeries and has made a full recovery.

Related: Hartford officer receives Medal of Valor award after surviving stabbing to the neck

Kidik was promoted to detective last month and was also awarded the Medal of Valor, one of the highest distinctions an officer can receive.

Hartford

