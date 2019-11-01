Hartford detective injured in stabbing retires

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hartford detective who was stabbed in the neck while on the job last year is retiring.

Detective Jill Kidik was critically injured while breaking up an argument last May.

She underwent several surgeries and has made a full recovery.

Kidik was promoted to detective last month and was also awarded the Medal of Valor, one of the highest distinctions an officer can receive.