QU National Poll: Warren leads in Democratic primary race, Biden slips

 

Hartford detective under investigation for use of force

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford police detective is under investigation for hitting a handcuffed suspect during an arrest back in May.

The incident was recorded on a body camera. The detective told investigators he hit the suspect in the shoulder with his radio because he was afraid the suspect was trying to get up and run away.

The detective has been placed on administrative duty pending review.

