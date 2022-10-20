HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to having a firearm while dealing drugs, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Namir Walker will follow his 60 months in prison with two years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in July.

East Hartford police arrested Walker in October 2021 after he was found with 170 doses of fentanyl, 18 grams of crack cocaine and a loaded handgun, according to the announcement.

Walker previously had a gun that was part of a shipment of 50 guns that were stolen from a South Windsor warehouse. A social media post from September 2021 shows that he offered to sell two of the stolen pistols for $1,800, according to the announcement.

Of the 50, 36 have yet to be recovered. Shameik Camara, who pleaded guilty to stealing the guns, was sentenced earlier this week to three years in prison.