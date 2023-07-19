HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford drug trafficker who kept dealing heroin while awaiting sentencing will spend 76 months in prison, according to an announcement on Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Pedro Gomez, who also goes by “Nico,” will follow his time in prison with three years of supervised release.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty in 2017 to dealing heroin and fentanyl, according to the announcement. He was arrested for having a stolen handgun and dealing fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana in May 2022 — which was while he was awaiting sentencing and was out on bond.

Gomez was not legally allowed to have a gun because he was a convicted felon.

He pleaded guilty on Feb. 14 to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.