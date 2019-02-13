Hartford

Hartford ending bike-sharing partnership with Lime

By:

Posted: Feb 13, 2019 06:43 AM EST

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 06:43 AM EST

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The mayor of Hartford says the city is cutting ties with the bike-sharing company Lime.

Lime official Scott Mullen confirmed Tuesday that the bike-sharing service is winding down in Hartford, but did not provide an exact end date. The Hartford Courant reports Democratic Mayor Luke Bronin says the city will issue a new request for proposals, seeking to partner with another bike sharing company.

Mullen did not elaborate on the reason for the company's departure. Democratic city council majority leader Jimmy Sanchez says the city has been contacted by other bike-sharing programs that officials were not previously aware of.

Bronin said city leaders would provide an update on the bike sharing situation in the coming weeks.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

