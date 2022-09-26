HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of Hartford Public Safety joined forces with faith leaders Monday evening to try and build bridges in the community.

“It’s a chance for the police department to have a positive interaction with the community, and have meaningful conversation,” Johnathon Rowe, a faith-based community service officer for the Hartford Police Department, said. “Come down, visit, talk to us. And it’s a time for us to listen, as well.”

The Faith and Blue Walk snaked through several neighborhoods, including those that have seen recent gun violence and violent deaths.

“It’s important in Hartford because it builds community, gives voice to the voiceless,” William Cordero, the senior pastor of New Life Worship Center, said. “They can see that people care.”

The walk was part of a national effort that will culminate in the Faith and Blue Weekend, set to take place from Oct. 7 through Oct. 10. Hartford officers, firefighters and faith leaders plan to host another event that Sunday to bring the neighborhood together.

It is the third year for Hartford’s event.