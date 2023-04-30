HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Footwear With Care handed out new boots, work shoes and other footwear on Sunday as part of a push to help those without housing.

“We have UConn medical students, we have podiatrists, we have medical residents, we have lawyers, we have judges, we have students, we have people who just want to help,” said Abby Sullivan Moore, the organization’s executive director. “So, it’s a great event all the way around.”

Medical foot exams and other aid was also available.

The event was in partnership with Fleet Feet Sports in West Hartford, Connecticut Podiatrists and the Midwest Food Bank in Manchester.

Smaller events are planned at other sites in the next few weeks.