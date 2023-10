HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Trunk or treat? How about a treat — and a new coat.

The Village for Families and Children in Hartford held a free event Thursday evening that included candy, games, activities and winter clothing for families in need.

“All the kids get to interact and have fun,” said Dismary Bouza, a parent. “…It’s nice to hear from all the friends we meet from this program.”

The organization is still collecting coats to help families in need.