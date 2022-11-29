HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday was a big day for soccer fans, both abroad and in Connecticut.

People gathered at Vaughan’s Irish Public House in Hartford to anxiously watch the U.S. face off against Iran.

“Soccer is my life,” David Matrisciano said. “These are my family. This is my favorite thing in the world, to be here with these guys.”

With a 1-0 win over Iran, the U.S. advanced to the knockout round of the World Cup on Tuesday, as the Hartford fans cheered the victory.

“I love the energy, I love the fight,” Brandon Waterman said. “I love that Team USA is working together to help accomplish their goal.”

It was an opportunity, fans said, that only comes once every four years.

“I had vacation time from work, and I planned it, and I took it today, and I’m out here,” Kathy Flaherty said.