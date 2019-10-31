Hartford FD issue drop-off locations for winter wear

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –The Hartford Fire Department is helping collect winter coats for people who need them.

New or lightly worn jackets can be dropped off at one of three firehouses starting October 31st – December 26th between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

You can also donate hats, gloves, scarves and blankets. Everything will be dry cleaned for free then given out to Hartford shelters.

