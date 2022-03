HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple juveniles reportedly attacked and clotheslined a moped rider Monday night, according to a Hartford Fire Department official.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Wethersfield Avenue. The official said a man with head trauma was treated and taken to the hospital.

Hartford police is working the crime scene and witnesses, according to the fire department.

