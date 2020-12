HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford firefighters are on scene of a 2nd-alarm fire on Benton Street Friday night.

According to Hartford FD, the call for a 2nd-alarm fire on 100 Benton Street came at 8:39 p.m. in an occupied multi-unit apartment complex. As of 10 p.m., the fire has been mostly put out.

Firefighters and first responders are still on scene investigating. American Red Cross is on the scene as well assisting any families that may be displaced.

No word on injuries.

This is breaking news.