Hartford Federation of Teachers mark one year since schools went remote in pandemic

(WTNH) — The Hartford Federation of Teachers rallied at the Parkville Market Saturday morning.

The rally marked one year since schools closed and students went remote due to the pandemic.

The Hartford Federation of Teachers recognized the opportunities gaps for Hartford’s students that have been exacerbated due to the pandemic, including the lack of art and music education.

The group said they want a seat at the table to have input and discuss the future of education for students, as it will impact classrooms.

“We want to recognize everything that has happened to staff inside schools to get us through to this point as well to take this as an opportunity to start looking forward in terms of what effect the pandemic has had on education, where education is going in the future,” said Carol Gale, President of Hartford Federation of teachers.

Members received gift bags with a gift card to the Parkville Market.