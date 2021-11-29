Hartford fire and police chiefs officially sworn in

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A celebration in Hartford on Monday that was a long time coming. The city’s police and fire chiefs were officially sworn in.

Jason Thody began serving as interim police chief back in 2019. He got the permanent job in March 2020. Rodney Barco became interim fire chief in April. In August Mayor Luke Bronin nominated him to serve permanently.

The swearing-in ceremonies for both chiefs had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the ceremony Monday night, Pastor AJ Johnson said of the chiefs, “To me, that’s leadership. A lot of people want the fame, the fortune, the public ceremonies, but these gentlemen led in the middle of a pandemic without a public ceremony.”

Mayor Bronin added, “Both Chief Thody and Chief Barco dedicated their entire career, their entire professional lives, to the City of Hartford.”

As a COVID precaution, attendance was limited to the chiefs’ family members and command staff. Everyone else was able to watch on a live stream.

