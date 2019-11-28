Hartford fire crews fight second fire of the day on Atwood Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday has been a long night for Hartford Fire crews. After fighting a fire on Warner Street that left three hospitalized, crews fought a second fire of the day on Atwood Street.

Related: Three sent to hospital, 6 displaced in active fire in Hartford

While the scene was still active on Warner Street, some Hartford crew members ran to Atwood Street where a second fire tore through a three-story apartment building.

No injuries were reported. The fire has been extinguished.

Companies are out with the second fire of the day on Atwood Street. #HFFLOCAL760 pic.twitter.com/BOTW5zBg3e — IAFF Local 760 (@HartfordFire760) November 27, 2019

Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest information in this developing story.