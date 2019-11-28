 

Hartford fire crews fight second fire of the day on Atwood Street

by: Teresa Pellicano

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday has been a long night for Hartford Fire crews. After fighting a fire on Warner Street that left three hospitalized, crews fought a second fire of the day on Atwood Street.

While the scene was still active on Warner Street, some Hartford crew members ran to Atwood Street where a second fire tore through a three-story apartment building.

No injuries were reported. The fire has been extinguished.

Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest information in this developing story.

Hartford fire crews fight second fire of the day on Atwood Street

