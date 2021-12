HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire on New Britain Avenue Wednesday evening.

Hartford Fire Department confirms the fire is at a three-family home at 424 New Britain Ave. Several companies have responded.

Officials from the Fire Marshals’ office and Special Services Unit are on scene.

No word yet on any injuries.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay tuned for the latest developments as they become available.