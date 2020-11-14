Hartford Fire Dept. starts collecting holiday toys for local kids in need

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford Fire Department, in partnership with the Salvation Army, collected toys, games, and books for local children at the Public Safety complex Saturday.

They usually start collecting toys for the holidays after Thanksgiving, but due to the pandemic, they started early to adjust the way they typically collect toys.

“In light of the pandemic, and keeping up with social distancing guidelines,” said District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr. “We’re unable to get to, we normally do it at Walmart and other stores, but that would expose our personnel to being around thousands of people.”

This is their first holiday toy drive of the season, and they plan to hold more in the coming weeks. They will also set up a day to have a big toy giveaway at the city hall.

Anyone interested in dropping off a toy, contact the Hartford Fire Department’s Special Services Unit at (860) 757-4520.