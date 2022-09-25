The Hartford Fire Department reported no injuries after the early morning fire on Sunday 9/25/22; Photo contributed by Patrick Dooley/Squad Fire Photos

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities are investigating after a Sunday morning fire in a Parkville neighborhood displaced two families.

At around 5:30 a.m., the Hartford Fire Department responded to a working fire at 1980 Park Street, according to officials.

The fire was inside a three-story mixed-occupancy building that features a barbershop and a liquor store on its first floor, and King’s Package Store above it. The firefighters encountered the fire at the front of the package store and found that it extended to the second and third floors.

Two people were evaluated for possible smoke inhalation but were not transported to the hospital. No one was injured.

The fire displaced two families, four adults in total, who are being assisted by the American Red Cross and the Hartford’s Special Services Unit.

The fire is under active investigation by the Hartford Fire Marshal’s Office.