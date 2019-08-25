Crews in Hartford battle early morning house fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from a house early Sunday morning.

The fire started around 2 a.m. on Sunday at 131 Tremont Street in the city’s West End. The fire was on the second and third floors.

According to the fire chief, crews first discovered a heavy fire in the back corner of the house. The fire spread under the roof which caused it to burn through.

Officials said the first floor was fine and the damage was on the second and third floors. There was heavy fire damage as well as water damage from thousands of gallons of water used to extinguish the fire.

One firefighter suffered from the only injury, according to crews on scene. His shoulder was not looked at until after the fire was officially out.

The cause of the fire and the number of people in the building are still unknown. However, officials said there are 6-7 bedrooms on the second floor and 3-4 on the third floor.