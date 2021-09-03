Hartford firefighters battle second alarm fire at vacant building on Edgewood Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford firefighters responded to a second alarm fire on Edgewood Street overnight Friday.

Fire crews responded to the 100 block of Edgewood at around 1:31 a.m. Friday. A second alarm was requested just nine minutes later. Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control by around 3 a.m.

Fire officials said the building was vacant and under renovation. There were no reported injuries and the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials said that this was the second separate fire the crew had to fight in one day, responding to the first one on the 400 block of Washington Street just after 1 p.m. Thursday.