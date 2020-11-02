Hartford firefighters: One dead due to smoke inhalation in Sunday fire call

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford firefighters report a body was found in a building Sunday afternoon.

The Hartford Fire Department says fire officials responded to a fire call on 359 Garden Street at 1:46 p.m. Sunday. No fire was present, but there was smoke. Officials say a body was found in the building and the person was a smoker who was on oxygen prior to the fire.

The person suffered from smoke inhalation and was reported dead. The death has been labeled as non-suspicious.

No other details have been released at this time.

