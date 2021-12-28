Hartford firefighters on scene at structure fire on Wethersfield Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Hartford are on the scene of a working fire on Wethersfield Avenue in the South End.

Companies are on scene on #Wethersfield Ave in the #SouthEnd with a working fire. #HFFLOCAL760 pic.twitter.com/gGV9QmwyVD — Hartford Firefighters Local 760 (@HartfordFire760) December 28, 2021

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.