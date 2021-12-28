Hartford firefighters on scene at structure fire on Wethersfield Avenue

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Hartford are on the scene of a working fire on Wethersfield Avenue in the South End.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

