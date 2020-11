HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police report a body was found in a fire call early Monday morning.

The Hartford Police Department says fire officials responded to a fire call on 359 Garden Street at 1:46 a.m. No fire was present, but there was smoke. Police say a body was found, but did not specify whether it was in the building or near the building.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is breaking news.